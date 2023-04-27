Brakes India forays into lubricants with new brand Revia

CHENNAI: Brakes India has now forayed into the lubricants segment with an all-new brand, Revia. Leveraging its strong distribution network and legacy, the company is diversifying into the engine oil space catering to both passenger cars and commercial vehicles segments with its newest brand. S Sujit Nayak, VP and Head, Aftermarket Business, said, “We are known in the automotive industry for safety components — from TVS Girling to TVS Apache and TVS Sprinter. We are very excited to launch the engine oil in our new brand - Revia.” Revia engine oil has a wide product portfolio with 9 grades of engine oil — 5 for Passenger cars and 4 for commercial vehicles. The company also offers the premium fully synthetic range for SUVs and MUVs. Revia 15W40 CK4 engine oil is compliant with latest BS6 norms and caters to all new generation engines.