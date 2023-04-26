India’s growth positive: Economic review

At the same time, India’s merchandise exports declined in the last quarter of 2022-23 and imports fell more sharply with the easing of international commodity prices. This led to a smaller merchandise trade deficit, significantly narrowing India’s current account deficit (CAD) from 3.7 per cent of GDP in the second quarter to 2.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2022-23. According to the monthly economic review for March 2023, sustained growth in net services exports and a strong inflow of remittances by Indians employed overseas also contributed to the improvement of CAD.