Tata Consumer Products Q4 net profit rises 21 pc

NEW DELHI: Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Tuesday reported a 21.12 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 289.56 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2023, led by a mixed growth from volume and price in India business. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 239.05 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, said TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations was up 13.96 per cent to Rs 3,618.73 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,175.41 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.