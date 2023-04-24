DECRYPT: Will MiCA model work for global crypto regulation?

The EU tries to address this by concentrating on probabilities. Saying that as a token linked to a particular currency is more likely to be used for payments than for any other purpose, it ought to adhere to the relevant legal requirements. This is referred to as an e-money token (EMT) in EU terminology. An EMT is regulated as an investment because it fluctuates freely. Tokens indexed to a basket of currencies, commodities, or other assets received a lot of political attention. While the market was busy shifting, Europe was chasing the spectre of Facebook’s stablecoin experiment. In an effort to meet both the payments and the investment use cases, the laws governing these assets are convoluted and confusing.