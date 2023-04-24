Representative image
Funskool launches exclusive range of toys, this summer

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Funskool India, India’s leading toy manufacturer has launched a mix of entertaining and educational toys this summer.

Over 15 new products are being introduced from its homegrown brands- Giggles, Games, Fundough, Handycrafts and Play & Learn. These include Betty the Butterfly, My First Pony – Ride On, Rummikub, Tateru, Word Build, Nail Design Studio, Little Florist, Foam Vehicles and Noodle Party.

These toys have been designed keeping in mind the new-age requirements of the children - physically and emotionally.

The toys will increase the physical abilities, better balance and coordination, and motor skills of the children, apart from encouraging creativity, as per a release.

