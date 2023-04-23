Samsung likely headed for 1st quarterly loss in 15 yrs: Analysts

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics is likely to post an operating loss in the second quarter on a chip downturn and decline in mobile demand, in what will be the first quarterly loss for the world's largest memory chip maker in nearly 15 years, analysts said on Sunday.

Samsung Electronics could suffer an operating loss of as much as 1.28 trillion won ($961 million), according to an estimate by Hi Investment & Securities Co.

Among the local brokerages that gave a similar outlook, SK Securities expected 600 billion won in operating losses and Samsung Securities Co. forecast an operating loss of 279 billion won for the April-June period, reports Yonhap news agency. If realised, it will mark the first operating loss since the fourth quarter of 2008, when Samsung Electronics logged 940 billion won in operating losses.