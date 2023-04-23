Federal Bank opens new office in Chennai

CHENNAI: TN finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the new premises of Federal Bank in the presence of C Balagopal, chairman of the Board of the Bank, Shyam Srinivasan, MD-CEO, Harsh Dugar, group president and country head, wholesale banking, Venkatraman Venkateswaran, group president and CFO, Eqbal Manoj, SVP and zonal head and other dignitaries. The FM said the state’s revenue deficit has reduced while stressing that it is important for the government and banks to work together to make a change in the economy. The consolidation of all administrative offices in Chennai to a prime location marks the aspiration of Federal Bank to increase its market share in TN.