IHCL inks 2 greenfield properties in Ayodhya, UP

MUMBAI: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Friday announced that it has signed two greenfield properties with Bhardwaj Global Infraventures to develop 100-room Vivanta and 120-room Ginger in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

“Ayodhya is an important pilgrimage site and receives a very high footfall throughout the year. “These hotels will also complete the travel circuit with Lucknow and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh,” IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of these hotels, IHCL will have 19 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, and Ginger brands across Uttar Pradesh, including nine under development.