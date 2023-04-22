Business

IHCL inks 2 greenfield properties in Ayodhya, UP

“These hotels will also complete the travel circuit with Lucknow and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh,” IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.
Dt Next Bureau

MUMBAI: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Friday announced that it has signed two greenfield properties with Bhardwaj Global Infraventures to develop 100-room Vivanta and 120-room Ginger in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

With the addition of these hotels, IHCL will have 19 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, and Ginger brands across Uttar Pradesh, including nine under development.

