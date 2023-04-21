Xiaomi offers at-home phone setup service aid for senior citizens

CHENNAI: Smartphone and smart TV brand Xiaomi India on Thursday introduced a specialised at-home phone support services for its senior citizen users in the country.

In the first phase, the service will initially go live in 15 cities that include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi. This benefit is exclusively available to senior citizens who reside within 20 kms of their nearest service centre.

The free service for senior citizens is for 30 days as an introductory offer.

Other customers may also avail the services but will have to pay a nominal charge of Rs 249 plus taxes.”We are confident that the on-door phone support service will be a game-changer and will set a new benchmark in customer service,” said the company.