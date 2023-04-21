Reliance’s Rs 19,299 cr is its highest-ever quarterly net profit

Oil and gas EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 3,801 crore - an 8-year high. For telecom, EBITDA was driven by 29 million overall net customer additions. Blended ARPU, whereas, was almost flat at Rs 178.8.

In retail, it increased the number of stores to 18,040 from 17,225 in the preceding quarter. Store footfall soared 41.3 per cent to 219 million.

Reliance said the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel and ATF impacted the profit for the quarter at Rs 711 crore, down from Rs 1,898 crore in the preceding three months.

The government in July 2022 slapped a new tax on the export of petrol, diesel and jet fuel (ATF) as well as on domestically produced crude oil to scoop some of the gain being made by companies from higher global energy prices.

Telecom arm Jio reported a 15.6 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 4,984 crore on a higher customer base of 439.3 million.

Retail business net profit was up 13 per cent to Rs 2,415 crore on the addition of more stores, growth across consumption baskets and rising contribution from digital channels led to a rise in retail segment profits. The company said its net debt after considering Rs 1,93,282 crore cash balance was lower than annualised EBITDA.

Mukesh D Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries, said the firm’s initiatives in digital connectivity and organised retail are driving greater efficiencies in the economy and contributing to India’s emergence as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

“Jio continues to digitally empower millions of citizens across the nation, extending True 5G reach to 2,300+ cities and towns in a short span of 6 months,” he said. “Retail business registered excellent growth numbers backed by the expansion of physical and digital footprint and a significant increase in footfall.”

Also, the firm continues to expand its product base across consumption baskets, ensuring our customers get world-class products at affordable prices.

“O2C segment posted its highest-ever operating profit despite global uncertainties and disruptions in commodity trade flows. Our oil and gas segment also delivered very strong growth and is now poised to contribute nearly 30 per cent of India’s domestic gas production,” he said.

Ambani said Reliance has proposed to demerge its financial services arm and list the new entity ‘Jio Financial Services Ltd’. “This gives our shareholders an opportunity to participate in an exciting new growth platform from inception.” Implementation of New Energy giga factories at Jamnagar is making significant progress, he noted.

Reliance’s annual EBITDA crossed the benchmark of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time; the record-high EBITDA stood at Rs 154,691 crore, up 23.1 per cent year-on-year. Capital expenditure for the year was Rs 1,41,809 crore. Net debt as of March 31, 2023, was Rs 1,10,218 crore, substantially below the annual EBITDA. EBIDTA and net profit have doubled in last five years.