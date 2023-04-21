‘OTT market to touch Rs 30,000 cr by 2030’

CHENNAI: The OTT market in India, currently at Rs 10,500 crore which includes subscription revenues, is expected to touch Rs.12,000 crore by FY 2024 and Rs. 30,000 crore in FY 2030 with a 20% year on year basis, said Anup Chandrasekharan, member, CII Dakshin Steering Committee-COO, IN 10 Media.

He made this remark while addressing a Session on ‘The Big Opportunity in OTT: For Films & Originals’ at CII Dakshin 2023 – South India Media & Entertainment Summit organised by the CII here on Thursday.

“In the next 12 months or so, there will be a good number of web series being released in south Indian languages compared to the current number of web series that are being released today at Disney + Hotstar,” said Krishnan Kutty, EVP-Business Head, Star / Disney India for Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi.

To a query on why there are no manuals created and quick approvals, Krishnan said, “We receive around 150 to 200 stories every year. We don’t have a fixed pattern yet nor is there a manual or playbook for creativity that one goes by. We go by more of intuition and what excites us”.