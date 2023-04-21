IOB conducts special credit outreach programme

CHENNAI: Special SLBC and Credit Outreach Programme for the state of Tamil Nadu was conducted by the Indian Overseas Bank, convenor under the chairmanship of Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of state in the Ministry of Finance, union government, in Chennai.

During the Credit Outreach Programme, banks sanctioned loans to 227,407 beneficiaries to the tune of Rs.3570 crores consisting of PMSVANidhi Rs. 3.42 crores, Mudra Rs. 39.14 crores, Self-help groups Rs. 36.38 crores, Stand up India Rs.4.80 crores, PMFME Rs. 5.02 crores, PMEGP Rs. 16.48 Crores, MSME Rs. 477.63 crores, Agri and other Rs. 2987.82 crores.

Karad distributed sanction letters to various beneficiaries in presence of dignitaries.