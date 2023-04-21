Cholamandalam Finance to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

CHENNAI: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (CIFCL) has announced its maiden public issue of secured, rated, listed redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000 each (NCDs) with a base Issue size of Rs 500 crore with an option to retain any oversubscription up to Rs 500 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore, which is within the shelf limit of Rs 5000 crore (Tranche I Issue).

The Tranche I Issue opens on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 and closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 with an option of early closure in compliance with SEBI NCS Regulations.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE (‘NSE’ together with BSE, the ‘Stock Exchanges’) NSE shall be the designated stock exchange for the Tranche I Issue. The NCDs have been rated ‘IND AA+/Stable’ by India Ratings & Research Private Limited and ‘[ICRA]AA+ (Stable)’ by ICRA Limited.

The Tranche I Issue offers various series of NCDs for subscription with coupon rates ranging from 8.25% per annum to 8.40% per annum

The minimum application size would be ₹ 10,000 (ie, 10 NCDs) and thereafter in multiples of ₹ 1,000 (ie 1 NCD) thereof. The NCDs under the Tranche I Issue are being offered with maturity/ tenor options of 22 months, 37 months and 60 months with annual and cumulative payments options across series I, II, III, IV, V and VI.

Effective yield (per annum) for the NCD holders in all categories of Investors ranges from 8.25% per annum to 8.40% per annum.

Interest payment modes for the NCDs is through various modes selected by the investors. Amount on redemption on maturity for the NCD holders in all Categories of Investors under the cumulative coupon payment option ranges from Rs 1,156.64to Rs 1,497.40 per NCD across various tenures.

As of December 31,2022 the company had 22.70 lakh active customers across India being served by 1,166 branches across 29 states and union territories in India. It has a geographically diversified exposure across India and 80 per cent of its branches are located in tier III, tier IV, tier V and tier VI towns.

Its principal businesses include vehicle finance, loan against property and home loans, additionally it also provides financing to SMEs, consumer and small enterprises. Recently, it has forayed into providing secured business and personal loans. CIFCL’s total AUM as on Dec 31, 2022 stood at Rs 95,467 cr.

Out of the net proceeds of the Tranche I Issue, after meeting the expenditures of and related to the Tranche I Issue, at least 75% shall be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and up to 25% for general corporate purposes.