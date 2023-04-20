‘Start-ups in India bring down unemployment rate’

Kumar was in the city recently to unveil STPI incubation facility. Any NGO registered as a private limited company with a novel idea that meets the set criteria can be taken up as a start-up.

He said, “Currently, around 10,000 start-ups are being supported by us, and these entities have been instrumental in creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs. In the long run, they are going to create a very large volume of jobs, he added. In Rajasthan, there are around 80-85 start-ups being supported by his technology park, he said.