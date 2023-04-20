Paint firms to log 10-12% growth in revenue this fiscal: Crisil

The top five companies have announced Rs 12,000 crore capex in fiscal 2023 and 2024 on the back of Rs 7,000 crore they incurred in the previous four fiscals. New players are expected to add nearly one-third of the total existing capacity of 4.2 billion litres by fiscal 2025-end, the report added.

Paint companies are likely to close FY23 with a robust 18 per cent revenue growth, primarily led by higher realisations on the back of a 6 per cent price hike during the year, along with the full impact of a 20 per cent price hike effected in the Q3 of FY22.