WeWork India takes 92,000-sqft leased office space in Pune
NEW DELHI: Co-working major WeWork India has taken on lease 92,000 sq ft office space in Pune from Panchshil Realty to expand its business. In a statement, WeWork India said it has signed a lease agreement for a new building ‘Eleven West’ in Pune.
This marks WeWork India’s third transaction with real estate developer Panchshil Realty.
Arnav S Gusain, head, Real Estate & Product, WeWork India, said, “This collaboration builds on our long-standing relationship with Panchshil Realty, which has consistently delivered quality workspaces to WeWork India.”
Pune has emerged as one of the prominent cities for businesses seeking top-quality real estate, he said, adding the company would expand its footprint in the city.
