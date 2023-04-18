Dubai-based Manlift Group to invest up to 25 million euros in India

NEW DELHI: Dubai-based aerial work platform rental firm Manlift Group has planned an additional investment of up to 25 million euros in India as it is eying massive expansion in the country over the next five years.

Manlift India has been operational since 2010 and has already invested up to 70 million euros in the country by replacing machinery of the equivalent amount.

Manlift India is part of the Manlift Group, which is also active in UAE and Qatar.

The group is part of the Riwal Group, active in 14 countries (beside the Manlift Region, active in Netherlands, France, Spain, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Croatia, Slovenia, Kazakhstan).

The company sees a huge opportunity in the rapidly growing infrastructure development in India, especially after the announcement of the PM Gati Shakti National project with a budget of up to Rs 100 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2022.

Talking to PTI, Pedro Torres, CEO, Riwal Holding Group, said. ''India for us is a big opportunity. The demand for construction equipment and machinery is already high in India, and Manlift believes it will grow exponentially in the coming years. We are optimistic about the future and looking forward to expanding our operations in India.'' In order to tap the rising demand, Torres explained, ''we plan to invest 20-25 million euros in India over the next five years to meet the growing demand. This fund will be utilised for establishing new depots and increasing the quantity of highly sought-after machinery.'' Manlift provides equipment and machinery for working at heights to all types of companies, including those in real estate, highways, metros, airports, and railways.

The majority of their business comes from renting machinery and equipment, supplemented by services such as training. Manlift also sells quality equipment for working at height from many of the leading brands.

The company is the official dealer for JLG, Genie and Teupen in selected countries. It also sells high quality used equipment straight from its rental fleet.

Manlift India has three depots establishing a strong pan-India presence (Greater Noida, Penukonda & Sanand) within easy access to all Indian states.

The company is also planning to expand further and establish a new depot in Kolkata very soon.

The fleet size has grown to over 1,300 machines, and the Manlift family in India has grown to more than 1,000 employees to make safety a priority in the industry and provide ''the best customer experience''.

Company's IPAF-certified training centres at Greater Noida and Sanand have also given its customers the opportunity to gain expertise through internationally recognised certification courses in operating Mobile Elevating Work Platforms (MEWP's).