How to reduce home loan interest burden by smart prepayments

2) If your income (after all expenses) allows, then consider increasing your monthly EMIs immediately. For example, you took a Rs 40 lakh loan recently at 9% for 20 years. Your monthly EMI would be Rs 35,989. Now if you can increase the EMI by say about Rs 4000 and start paying Rs 40,000 monthly, then the loan interest burden reduces by almost Rs 12 lakh and the loan also gets over in 16 years instead of 20. So just paying a bit extra every month can also go a long way in reducing your interest burden.