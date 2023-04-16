Business

India-US trade rose by 8% in 2022-23, fell 1.5% with China

The growth in bilateral trade between the two countries is significant, considering the fact that in 2020-21, it was only $80.51 billion, according to Commerce Ministry data.
NEW DELHI: Bilateral trade between India and the US rose by almost 8 per cent to $128.55 billion in 2022-23, compared to $119.5 billion in 2021-22.

Exports to the US rose by 2.81 per cent to $78.31 billion in 2022-23 as against $76.18 billion in 2021-22, while imports grew by about 16 per cent to $50.24 billion.

At the same time, India's bilateral trade with China fell by 1.5 per cent in 2022-23 to $114 billion, compared to $115 billion in 2021-22.

Exports to China fell by 28 per cent to $15.32 billion in 2022-23, while imports rose by 4 per cent to $98.51 billion in 2021-22.

