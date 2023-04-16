Automation ExpoSouth to be held in Chennai from April 26

CHENNAI: The first edition of Automation ExpoSouth, an event on automation and digitisation in the industry would be held in the city later this month, looking to tap the strong industrial base in Tamil Nadu.

The Automation ExpoSouth has been conducted in Mumbai over the last few years.

The maiden edition of Automation ExpoSouth would be held in Chennai between from April 26 to 28 at the Chennai Trade Centre here, IED Communications Ltd said in a press release on Sunday.

According to IED Communications, the organisers of the event, the decision to shift the venue was to tap the strong industrial base in Tamil Nadu particularly in sectors like oil and gas, petrochemicals, fertilisers, cement, textile among others.

Tamil Nadu is also identified as the 'Detroit of India' and Chennai is the hub of leading automobile and auto component manufacturers and these industries have embraced automation and digitisation, a release said.

"The automation ExpoSouth will provide an opportunity to see some of the latest automation technologies and solutions, learning from experts in the field.." IED Communications Ltd chairman M Arokiaswamy said.

The global factory automation market was expected to reach USD 558.8 billion by 2031 from the USD 242.50 billion recorded in 2021, he said citing a report.

Factory automation implies a set of technologies and automatic control devices that enhance the productivity and quality of products and simultaneously decrease the production cost.

"Digitisation, digital twin expansion are anticipated to be the key trends in the factory automation industry" the report said.