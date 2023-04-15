‘Apple continuously expanding ops in India’

The minister has earlier stated that India’s exports of mobile and electronics goods have doubled in the last year. “Apple itself has exported about $5 billion worth of goods last year from India and they are planning to have 25 per cent of their global production coming out of India in the next 4 or 5 years,” he said. Apple will next week open its first retail store in India, in signs of importance the iPhone manufacturer attaches to the world’s fastest growing smartphone market.