India-EU trade pact to promote economic ties: CII

He was speaking at the CEOs Business Interactive session organised here in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Confindustria on April 13. He was accompanying commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal here. Goyal had meetings with CEOs of some prominent Italian companies like SOL, SpA, Piaggio, CIBJO, Nayara Energy and Enel Green Power. The minister explained to them the investment climate in India, the policy reforms and the potential of investing and expanding in India.