India-EU trade pact to promote economic ties: CII
ROME: Signing of free trade agreement between India and the European Union would help promote economic ties between the region and New Delhi.
Sanjiv Puri, VP, CII and CMD, ITC Ltd, emphasised that signing of India-EU free trade agreement could be a catalyst for further enhancing India-Italy relationship, the commerce ministry said.
He was speaking at the CEOs Business Interactive session organised here in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Confindustria on April 13. He was accompanying commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal here. Goyal had meetings with CEOs of some prominent Italian companies like SOL, SpA, Piaggio, CIBJO, Nayara Energy and Enel Green Power. The minister explained to them the investment climate in India, the policy reforms and the potential of investing and expanding in India.
The CEOs informed the minister they were looking at expanding operations in India for catering to the Indian markets as well as exports, a statement said.
