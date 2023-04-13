ArcelorMittal to buy Siemens Gamesas’s wind turbines

CHENNAI: Global steel major ArcelorMittal’s Indian subsidiary had inked an agreement with wind turbine major Siemens Gamesa to source wind turbines for its 166 MW project in Andhra Pradesh.

The clean electricity produced will be used by one of ArcelorMittal’s steel plants in India, providing a much-needed boost to the industry’s decarbonisation efforts in the country.

As per Siemens Gamesa, it has signed the deal to supply 46 SG 3.6-145 wind turbines to AM Green Energy Private Ltd (AMGEPL), a joint venture of ArcelorMittal SA and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AM/NS India). The wind project will form part of a 989-MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project by AMGEPL in Kurnool district of Andhra, said Siemens Gamesa.