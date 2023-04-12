India, France discuss progress in FTA

Goyal also said India is looking to buy 2,000 commercial aircraft in the next 10 years and there is a huge opportunity to make commercial aircraft in India to meet domestic and international demand. With the purchase of Rafale and the recent Airbus order, more value has been added to this partnership, he added.In January last year, India and the EU resumed negotiations for a free trade agreement, investment protection and Geographical Indications (GI). Becht mentioned that bilateral trade was $15.1 billion in 2021-22, doubled in the last decade; and foreign direct investment (FDI) has been $10 billion from France which is a top foreign investor in India.