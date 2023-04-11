Tupperware stares at shut down; shares plunge by 50%

“Tupperware has embarked on a journey to turn around our operations and today marks a critical step in addressing our capital and liquidity position,” CEO Miguel Fernandez said in a release. “The company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the impacts of recent events, and we are taking immediate action to seek additional financing and address our financial position.” The 77-year-old business has been struggling in recent years to maintain its relevance against rivals. It has been trying to shed its staid image and attract younger customers with newer and trendier products. It also struck a deal with Target last year to sell its products.