Tokenisation biz to touch $5.6 bn by 2025

Polygon now 2nd largest Blockchain gaming network

Demand for Ethereum’s layer-2 scalability solution Polygon continues to surge as the second biggest blockchain gaming network going by the number of unique active wallets (UAWs) in March. The number of UAWs playing games on Polygon rose by 53% from February to March with 138,081, as per the ‘Blockchain Games Report’ issued by the decentralised application (DApp) analytics platform DappRadar.

Compared to third and fourth-placed Hive (84,000 UAWs) and BNB Chain (80,000 UAWs), Polygon is now way ahead. At 314,000 UAWs, Wax is the clear leader with a wide margin. “Polygon, a blockchain previously known for DeFi DApps, overtook Hive this month and secured the second spot. This is a positive sign for Polygon, as it is now gaining recognition as a gaming blockchain,” the report said.