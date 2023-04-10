Air India finishes ERP modernisation

NEW DELHI: Air India on Monday said it has completed modernisation of its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system that will bring improvements in various functions.

According to a release, the airline has completed its ERP modernisation programme ahead of schedule by migrating from an on-premise legacy mainframe system to SAP Cloud, laying a strong foundation for its digital transformation journey.

The migration is expected to bring significant improvements in the airline’s core enterprise functions such as finance and human resources while fast-tracking its ability to roll out advanced capabilities in its commercial, operations and engineering areas, it said.