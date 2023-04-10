‘A win-win’ for milk producers, consumers

“We are talking to the governments in North India and North East, where we are keen to be present,” says N Subbaiyan, MD, Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation (TNCMPF). In fact, Aavin will expand its presence in Kerala by next year besides Andhra (where it is in the fringe areas of Tirupati) making it clear that it does not want to emulate Amul, the brand custodian of Aavin is quick to point out that the strategy is to scout for regions, where the availability of milk and milk products are not enough or complete milk sheds are absent.