Maruti targets doubling SUV sales this fiscal

MSI competes with Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hyundai Motor India for the top slot in the SUV space. Srivastava said the company’s market share in the non-SUV segment stood at around 65 per cent but due to low penetration in the SUV segment, its overall market share has gone below the 45 per cent level. “If we want to increase it towards 50 per cent, we will have to increase our market share in the SUV space and this is what we are trying to do,” he added.