India calling: 6.19 million foreign tourists visited in 2022

According to a written reply in Parliament on April 6, the Ministry of Tourism has taken several initiatives to give a boost to the tourism sector in the country and to increase foreign tourist arrivals. It launched the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative with the objective of creating awareness among the citizens about the rich heritage and culture of the country and encouraging citizens to travel within the country. It is conducting programmes under the ‘Capacity Building for Service Providers’ (CBSP) Scheme to train and upgrade manpower to provide better service standards.