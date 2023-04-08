Centre to explore investing in Li-mines in Argentina, Australia

With electric vehicles in India rising exponentially, owing to government’s green energy push, lithium is being sourced and mined domestically also. A lithium-ion battery pack for a single electric car contains about 8 kg of lithium, according to industry experts. Official sources further informed that in the last five years, Geological Survey of India (GSI), has carried out 20 projects on lithium and associated elements in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Rajasthan.