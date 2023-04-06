South Indian Bank, Chola MS in pact

CHENNAI: South Indian Bank (SIB) has announced a partnership with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance, to offer health and general insurance products to the customers. This would enable customers of SIB to access the diverse range of insurance products offered by Cholamandalam MS General Insurance, thus fulfilling their need for protection against damage/ loss. The said arrangement aims to further enrich the Bank’s insurance offerings by enabling its customers to access the product via the wide network of Bank branches across India. Aided by its digital outlook and innovative products and services, SIB is rapidly expanding its customer throughout India. The key product offerings include: personal accident cover, home and property insurance.