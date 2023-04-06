Gold price falls by Rs 320 per sovereign

CHENNAI: Price of gold which has been continuously increasing for the past few days has dropped today.

In Chennai, today, the price of 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 320 per sovereign and sold for Rs 45,200 per sovereign.

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 40 and is sold at Rs 5,650

Silver also has been dropped by Rs 70 paise per gram to Rs 80.