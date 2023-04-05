Karur Vysya Bank, SBI Life Insurance in pact

CHENNAI: Karur Vysya Bank has entered into an arrangement with SBI Life Insurance to market their insurance schemes through the branches of the Bank. B Ramesh Babu, MD-CEO, Karur Vysya Bank said, “KVB with its tradition spanning over 105 years is a major player, particularly in the States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. KVB offers the entire range of financial services through tie ups with leading service providers. In an attempt to offer a wider choice to its customers in the life insurance sphere, KVB has inked an agreement with SBI Life.”