Gold prices jumps by Rs 720, silver shoots by Rs 2.90

CHENNAI: Price of gold which has been continuously seeing a uptrend, on Wednesday, rose by Rs 720.

Today, the price of 22 carat gold has increased by Rs 720 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 45,520 per sovereign. The rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 90 and is sold at Rs 5,690 per gram.

Silver prices also rose today by Rs 2.90 paise to Rs 80.70 per gram and Rs 80,700 per kg.

