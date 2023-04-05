Citroen set to export from Kamarajar port

CHENNAI: Citroen India, part of the Stellantis group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) to commence its export program from India. PAIPL, the Indian affiliate of Citroen India, will be exporting the Made-InIndia ‘New C3’ B-hatch vehicles to countries in ASEAN & Africa. The exports of the vehicle will commence in March 2023 as CBUs. Roland Bouchara, CEO & MD, Stellantis India said “This partnership with Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) fortifies the Stellantis group’s ‘India for the World’ philosophy that will leverage India’s distinctive manufacturing export potential. In 2019, we started exporting powertrains from our Hosur facility and with the commencement of the with the New C3 exports as a CBU this year we are marking a key milestone in our India journey.”