Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sales drop 34.5 pc in March

NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday reported a 34.5 per cent decline in total sales at 2,11,978 units in March 2023 as compared to 3,23,434 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales were at 1,97,512 units last month as against 3,09,550 units in March 2022, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Exports were higher at 14,466 units as compared to 13,884 units in the year-ago month, it added.

HMSI said it closed 2022-23 with total sales of 43,50,943 units, a growth of 14 per cent over 2021-22.