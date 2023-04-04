Gold prices jumps by Rs 520, silver shoots by Rs 0.70

CHENNAI: Price of gold which has been continuously stable for the past few days has seen a spike today.

In Chennai, today, the price of 22 carat gold has spiked by Rs 520 per sovereign and sold for Rs 44,800 per sovereign.

The rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 65 and is sold at Rs 5,600 per gram.

Silver also has been raised by Rs 70 paise per gram to Rs 77.80.