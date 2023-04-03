TVS Motor’s March 2023 sales show 3% growth

Motorcycle registered sales of 141,250 units in March 2023 as against 160,522 units in March 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 94,747 units in the month of March 2022 to 128,817 units in March 2023. TVS iQube electric recorded sales of 15,364 units in March 2023 as against sales of 1,799 units during the same period last year. The Company’s total exports registered sales of 75,037 units in Mar 2023 as against 109,724 units Mar 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 66,779 units this March as against 95,962 units last March.