TVS Motor’s March 2023 sales show 3% growth
HOSUR: TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 3% with sales increasing from 307,954 units in the month of March 2022 to 317,152 units in March 2023.
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 292,918 units in the March 2022 to 307,559 units in March 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 22% with sales increasing from 196,596 units in March 2022 to 240,780 units in March 2023.
Motorcycle registered sales of 141,250 units in March 2023 as against 160,522 units in March 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 94,747 units in the month of March 2022 to 128,817 units in March 2023. TVS iQube electric recorded sales of 15,364 units in March 2023 as against sales of 1,799 units during the same period last year. The Company’s total exports registered sales of 75,037 units in Mar 2023 as against 109,724 units Mar 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 66,779 units this March as against 95,962 units last March.
Three-wheelers of the Company registered sales of 9,593 units in Mar 2023 as against 15,036 units Mar 2022. During Q4 of the FY 2022-23, two-wheeler of the company registered 8.40 lakh units of sales as against 8.15 lakh units registered in Q4 of financial year 2021-22. Total exports registered sales of 1.85 lakh units in the current quarter as against 3.15 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 21-22.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android