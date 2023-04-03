Chennai: A hotbed of GCCs in India

Till 2010 it was the cost arbitrage predominantly that drove the growth of GCCs with efficiency and efficacy contributing in the early and late 2000s. “There was no control over IP rights, thereby making GCCs reluctant to invest and as a result, outsourcing to service companies proved to be beneficial from a cost perspective,” he said. But all that changed with the entry of marquee names such as BNY and World Bank setting up GICs. In fact, the World Bank’s largest external hub is located in Chennai. Thus, these financial biggies paved the way for R&D, technology, BPO, KPO, call centres and back offices. As the tug of war began in 2012-13, establishing GCCs were 30 per cent cheaper than outsourcing to service companies.