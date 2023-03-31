Start-up launches sneaker customisation platform

CHENNAI: KKIX, a new venture founded by three young entrepreneurs - Divya Dayanidhi Maran, Karan Dayanidhi Maran, and Nivedita Arvind, have launched a sneaker customisation platform that combines artistic self-expression with the rapidly expanding sneaker culture.

At KKIX, customers can design and customise their favourite branded sneakers to their exact specifications. The platform offers a comprehensive design process that allows users to choose their base model from an extensive collection, select their preferred colourway, materials, and even add personal touches like custom logos, text, or images.

Unlike companies that take upwards of eight weeks to deliver the product or expect the customer to source the shoe, KKIX assures delivery in three weeks but aims for 10 business days and sources the shoe for the customer for a seamless experience.

In recent years, sneaker culture has exploded, with more and more people seeking unique and personalised footwear to express their individuality. But for many sneaker enthusiasts, finding the perfect pair of kicks can be a frustrating and time-consuming process.

The trio saw a problem in the market where there was no company that met their unique styles or needs. Their personal experiences inspired them to create a platform that met the needs of sneakerheads like themselves.