Business

Gold prices jumps by Rs 200, silver shoots by Rs 1.30

In Chennai, today, price of 22 carat gold has increased by Rs 200 per sovereign and sold at Rs 44,720
Gold prices jumps by Rs 200, silver shoots by Rs 1.30
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Today, the price of 22 carat gold has increased by Rs Rs 200 per sovereign and sold at Rs 44,720 per sovereign.

The rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 25 and is sold at Rs 5,590 per gram.

Silver price rose by 1.30 to Rs77.50 per gram and bullion silver was sold at Rs 77,500 per kg.

Gold prices have increased as 6-digit number with hallmark is mandatory for jewelery from tomorrow.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Gold prices
Gold silver prices
Gold prices in Chennai
Gold prices today

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in