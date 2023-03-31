Gold prices jumps by Rs 200, silver shoots by Rs 1.30

CHENNAI: Today, the price of 22 carat gold has increased by Rs Rs 200 per sovereign and sold at Rs 44,720 per sovereign.

The rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 25 and is sold at Rs 5,590 per gram.

Silver price rose by 1.30 to Rs77.50 per gram and bullion silver was sold at Rs 77,500 per kg.

Gold prices have increased as 6-digit number with hallmark is mandatory for jewelery from tomorrow.