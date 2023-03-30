Federal Bank opens new branch at Katpadi

VELLORE: Federal Bank opened a new branch at Katpadi, taking its total branches to 200 in the combined geographies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. This is the 75th new branch opened by the Bank in this Financial Year and will offer a wide range of banking services to customers in the area. It is entirely staffed by women. The branch was inaugurated by K Sangeetha Kathir Anand, chairwoman, Kingston Group of Institutions, in the presence of Sujatha Anandakumar, Mayor, Vellore Municipal Corporation, among others. The event was presided by Shalini Warrier, ED, Federal Bank. With the opening of this branch, Federal Bank’s physical network has increased to 1,372.