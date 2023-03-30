CavinKare’s beauty brand Truthsome goes live

CHENNAI: Cavinkare, a leading FMCG and personal care company, has announced the launch of its new brand, Truthsome. This brand offers clean beauty hair care and skin care products with a transparent approach to ingredients, ensuring that all products are free of harmful chemicals while delivering the highest efficacy. Truthsome is available on multiple platforms including Amazon, Nykaa, Myntra, Flipkart, Purplle, Jiomart, and its own direct-to-consumer website, truthsome.com. The brand is also accessible in the US via Amazon and Walmart, as well as in the United Arab Emirates and the UK through Amazon. The products are developed and manufactured with the help of an in-house research and development team with over 35 years of experience in the FMCG, personal care, and professional care industries, as per a release.