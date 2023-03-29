Honda’s electric 2W unit to come up in Karnataka

NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Wednesday said it is setting up a separate unit at its Narsapura plant in Karnataka to roll out electric two-wheelers (2W) with first two models expected to hit the market in the next fiscal. It aims to touch 10 lakh electric vehicle production capacity at the plant annually by 2030. “Electric mobility is growing in India and our aim is to build country’s best EV business structure. To fulfil our EV business requirements we are coming up with a dedicated factory in Narsapura,” Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India MD, president-CEO Atsushi Ogata told reporters here. “We aim to reach one million annual EV production at Narsapura by 2030,” he said.