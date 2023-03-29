FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40 mn bribe

NEW YORK: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with directing $40 million in bribes to one or more Chinese officials to unfreeze assets relating to his cryptocurrency business in a newly rewritten indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The charge of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act raises to 13 the number of charges Bankman-Fried faces after he was arrested in the Bahamas in December and brought to the US soon afterward.The indictment was returned on Monday. The charge also containslanguage revealing that a fifth arrest was imminent in what US Attorney Damian Williams has repeatedly described as a continuing investigation.

That unidentified individual, according to the indictment, participated in the bribery conspiracy with Bankman-Fried and “will be arrested in the Southern District of New York.”

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov 11, when it ran out of money after the equivalent of a bank run on the global cryptocurrency exchange. He has remained free on a $250 million personal recognisance bond that lets him stay with his parents in Palo Alto, California. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he cheated investors out of billions of dollars before his business collapsed.

A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said they had no comment.