Wall Street push for bank rescues clashes with Washington realities

WASHINGTON: The banking crisis set off by the swift collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.O) has exposed a sharp disconnect between Washington and Wall Street. Bankers want faster, more aggressive action to shore up the industry, while the Biden White House and regulators argue they've done what they can within the limits of the law.

Some critics are asking whether the Biden administration could have contained the crisis with aggressive actions at the start.

"Policymakers have done some things that are helpful, but they haven't broken out the big bazooka yet and we have not passed the point of major vulnerabilities," said Edward Campbell, co-head of the multi-asset team at PGIM Quantitative Solutions. "They're going to have to do more."

Regional Bank stocks have been hammered since SVB's collapse, led by First Republic. Analysts and investors worry that without more government intervention, fleeing depositors may destabilize small and mid-sized banks.

Some officials in the Biden administration, guided by the public rebuke of bailouts in the 2008 financial crisis, say they will protect depositors and the system, but do not intend to rescue individual banks or put taxpayers at risk.

The tensions between Wall Street and Washington revolve around three main points: the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's (FDIC) failure to find a buyer for SVB; the Biden administration's messaging around supporting depositors; and its focus on stricter rules for the banking sector instead of further relief.