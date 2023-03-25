Business

Gold prices falls Rs 10/gram, Silver rises by Rs 0.30 per gram

Today, the price of 22 carat gold has decreased by Rs 80 per sovereign and sold at Rs 44,400 per sovereign.
CHENNAI: Price of gold which has been continuously seeing a uptrend, however on 25th March, it fell by Rs 80 per sovereign.

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 10 and is sold at Rs 5,550 per gram.

Silver price rose by 30 paise to Rs 76 per gram and a kilo of silver is sold at Rs 76,000 per kg.

Similarly, 24 carat gold is selling at Rs.6,055 per gram with a decrease of Rs.10 per gram.

