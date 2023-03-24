Microsoft, Tech Data bring ‘Tech Mart’ to Chennai

Tech Mart in Chennai will serve as a one-stop window, offering one-on-one expert consultations, solutions showcase and technical sessions to help organisations reimagine their business with technology.

Tamil Nadu has the third-largest number of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India, constituting a significant 8% share and hosting approximately five million thriving enterprises.

The state continues to take several steps to improve the ease of doing business and create an investor-friendly climate to promote investments in the MSME sector.