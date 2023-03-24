Microsoft, Tech Data bring ‘Tech Mart’ to Chennai
CHENNAI: Microsoft and Tech Data, A TD Synnex Company, are hosting the third edition of Tech Mart in Chennai on March 24, 2023.
Tech Mart in Chennai will serve as a one-stop window, offering one-on-one expert consultations, solutions showcase and technical sessions to help organisations reimagine their business with technology.
Tamil Nadu has the third-largest number of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India, constituting a significant 8% share and hosting approximately five million thriving enterprises.
The state continues to take several steps to improve the ease of doing business and create an investor-friendly climate to promote investments in the MSME sector.
The opportunity to unlock technological prowess for these businesses to scale and succeed is tremendous. This is also a clear outcome of the Microsoft SMB Voice and Attitudes to Technology Study 2022, which revealed SMBs in India are the most optimistic about future cloud adoption.
