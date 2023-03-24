Australia is innovation partner at Umagine summit 2023

Speaking at Umagine, Australia’s Consul General for south, Sarah Kirlew said “Australia’s innovation and technological strengths are a perfect match to work with TN’s strong heritage of academic and commercial technological development. We welcome investment from TN companies in Australia’s tech sector and are proud to partner on a range of cutting-edge research and education partnerships. The recent entry into force of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) provides an excellent platform to grow two-way trade and to encourage businesses in both India and Australia to identify opportunities.”