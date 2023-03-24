Australia is innovation partner at Umagine summit 2023
CHENNAI: With deep and growing ties in technology investment, education and research, and digital health between Australia and Tamil Nadu, Australia will be the ‘Innovation Partner’ for the Umagine summit being held in Chennai from 23 – 25 March.
Australia is also a great place for tech talent to work, study, live and invest. The Australian Government through the Consulate-General Chennai and Austrade, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, as well as the state of Western Australia are supporting a large delegation to Umagine. Australian speakers will be part of nine separate sessions over the Umagine program.
Australia’s chief guest at Umagine will be the Western Australian minister for emergency services, innovation and the digital economy, medical research and volunteering, Stephen Dawson MLC.
“TN and Western Australia are natural partners. Many people think of Western Australia just for its strengths in natural resources, but we are a diverse and highly technically proficient economy. Some of the most advanced technology in the work is needed to support our high-tech mining industry, such as 5G positioning for remote operated mines. We want to explore more collaborations with TN,” said Dawson.
Speaking at Umagine, Australia’s Consul General for south, Sarah Kirlew said “Australia’s innovation and technological strengths are a perfect match to work with TN’s strong heritage of academic and commercial technological development. We welcome investment from TN companies in Australia’s tech sector and are proud to partner on a range of cutting-edge research and education partnerships. The recent entry into force of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) provides an excellent platform to grow two-way trade and to encourage businesses in both India and Australia to identify opportunities.”
“I am pleased to promote funding opportunities for collaboration supported by Australian Government. The Australia-India Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership (AICCTP) Grants and the International Space Investment India Projects (ISI) grant program are now both open for applications,” Kirlew added.
